Fast fingers and misspells are no longer your problem. Dialex transforms dirty, scrambled, garbage words and transforms them into something both you and your machine can actually read.
Thick thumbs and fat fingers be gone.
Do you spell email, e mail, or e-mail? To us, it doesn't really matter.
Dialex recognizes spelling variations and outputs a standardised term so it's easier for you to train your AI.
Apa khabar? How are you? Dialex offers support for both Bahasa Malaysia and English languages so you can reach a wider audience.
Oh, did we mention, we also support Manglish and Singlish? Wah liao eh!
Ur mobile users cn now txt w/ ease. Dialex is able to identify contractions and text lingo and outputs them into proper words.
Don't worry about "what's", "whats", "whts", and "wats", because we know "what is" up.
Connect to Dialex in less than 5 lines of code. Use our prepared SDKs for JavaScript, Python and Go to get started right away.Full API reference