Dialex unscrambles natural text input, allowing your app or AI to work with spelling variations and nuanced use of language.

Features

Common Typos Corrected

Fast fingers and misspells are no longer your problem. Dialex transforms dirty, scrambled, garbage words and transforms them into something both you and your machine can actually read.

Thick thumbs and fat fingers be gone.

Standardised Special Terms

Do you spell email, e mail, or e-mail? To us, it doesn't really matter.

Dialex recognizes spelling variations and outputs a standardised term so it's easier for you to train your AI.

Support for EN and MS

Apa khabar? How are you? Dialex offers support for both Bahasa Malaysia and English languages so you can reach a wider audience.

Oh, did we mention, we also support Manglish and Singlish? Wah liao eh!

Capture contractions

Ur mobile users cn now txt w/ ease. Dialex is able to identify contractions and text lingo and outputs them into proper words.

Don't worry about "what's", "whats", "whts", and "wats", because we know "what is" up.

Community

  • Forever free
  • 10,000 API calls / month
  • Malaysian English + Manglish
  • Singapore English + Singlish
  • Bahasa Malaysia + short form
  • Common Typos
  • Standardised Terms
  • Common Contractions
Business

  • Paid Service
  • On-cloud or On-premise option
  • Super high throughput
  • Business glossary
  • Malaysian English + Manglish
  • Singapore English + Singlish
  • Bahasa Malaysia + short form
  • Common Typos
  • Standardised Terms
  • Common Contractions
